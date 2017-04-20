menu

Here's Where to Get That 40-Ounce Bottle of Rosé in Denver

Sideways Sports Lounge Is Arvada's Neighborhood Spot for Golden Tee, NASCAR and Brunch


Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 5:49 a.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett
Forty ounces of rosé are on sale at one Denver location.EXPAND
Lindsey Bartlett
Forty ounces to freedom. Yes, the famous 40-ounce bottle of rosé wine that the country is suddenly thirsting for can be purchased in Denver.

So far, there is only one spirits store in town that carries the rosé made by Forty Ounce Wine: The Proper Pour inside The Source. According to Mary Wright, wine aficionado and partner of owner McLain Hedges, the rosé is the second in a series of bottled wine from Forty Ounce, a small French company; the first was a white Muscadet. When Proper Pour saw the rosé 40 was coming, it pre-ordered as many cases as it could. And suddenly, the 40s of rosé were in such high demand that pre-order became the only way retailers could get their hands on them.

Each bottle goes for $17 before tax, and the Proper Pour only has a handful of cases left. Once they're gone, they're gone. But before you run over to the Source, take note that it's currently hidden by a huge construction project; parking is being redirected to the structure to the south.

Follow Forty Ounce Wines on Instagram for updates and new releases.

Lindsey Bartlett is the streetwise-but-soulful Social Media Editor at Westword. She is a writer, photographer, artist, Denver native and weed-snob. Her work has been published in Vanity Fair, High Times and Leafly, to name a few.

Creep it real on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

