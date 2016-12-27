Himchuli Indian & Nepali Cuisine Comes to West Highland

EXPAND Himchuli takes over the space vacated by Small Wonder. Mark Antonation

In late 2014, Small Wonder Food & Wine took over what had been the Coral Room at 3489 West 32nd Avenue; the West Highland eatery gave up the ghost earlier this year, leaving a glaring vacancy in a popular restaurant neighborhood. But now neighbors can get a taste of something a little different: Himchuli Indian & Nepali Cuisine has filled the gap, opening on Christmas Eve with a lunch buffet and an a la carte dinner menu.

Himchuli comes from the same owner that operates Cuisine of the Himalayas in Evergreen, and focuses on Nepalese and northern Indian specialties. Although the restaurant received a fresh coat of paint and new decorative elements, one thing that hasn't changed is the half-moon bar, which now serves wine, spirits and beer from India as well as local draft beer from WestFax Brewing Company. And Nepalese beer could soon be added to the lineup, according to a restaurant manager.

Himchuli is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with the lunch buffet running until 2 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends.

Mark Antonation