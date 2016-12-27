menu

Himchuli Indian & Nepali Cuisine Comes to West Highland

Behind the Scenes: Michael Burbage Keeps the Osaka Restaurant Family Well-Oiled


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Himchuli Indian & Nepali Cuisine Comes to West Highland

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 3:58 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Himchuli takes over the space vacated by Small Wonder.EXPAND
Himchuli takes over the space vacated by Small Wonder.
Mark Antonation
A A

In late 2014, Small Wonder Food & Wine took over what had been the Coral Room at 3489 West 32nd Avenue; the West Highland eatery gave up the ghost earlier this year, leaving a glaring vacancy in a popular restaurant neighborhood. But now neighbors can get a taste of something a little different: Himchuli Indian & Nepali Cuisine has filled the gap, opening on Christmas Eve with a lunch buffet and an a la carte dinner menu.

Related Stories

Himchuli comes from the same owner that operates Cuisine of the Himalayas in Evergreen, and focuses on Nepalese and northern Indian specialties. Although the restaurant received a fresh coat of paint and new decorative elements, one thing that hasn't changed is the half-moon bar, which now serves wine, spirits and beer from India as well as local draft beer from WestFax Brewing Company. And Nepalese beer could soon be added to the lineup, according to a restaurant manager.

Himchuli is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with the lunch buffet running until 2 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends.

Himchuli Indian & Nepali Cuisine Comes to West HighlandEXPAND
Mark Antonation
Himchuli Indian & Nepali Cuisine Comes to West HighlandEXPAND
Mark Antonation
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Himchuli Indian & Nepali Cuisine
More Info
More Info

3489 W. 32nd Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80211

303-728-9957

facebook.com/HimchuliHighlands

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >