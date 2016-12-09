menu

Hinman's Bakery Launches Retail Room Packed With Holiday Goodies

Giot Dang Cafe Takes Over Former Vietnam Bay


Hinman's Bakery Launches Retail Room Packed With Holiday Goodies

Friday, December 9, 2016 at 11:50 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Hinman's Bakery is cooking up holiday treats and steamy bread in north Park Hill.
Hinman's Bakery is cooking up holiday treats and steamy bread in north Park Hill.
Mark Antonation
Pie master and baker John Hinman opened his own bakery in north Park Hill just over a year ago and has been steadily acquiring new accounts for his rolls, buns, baguettes and desserts. If you've made the trek to the Post Brewing Company in Lafayette, you've probably tasted his award-winning pie, and more recently the Hinman's Bakery name has popped on menus at the Thunderbird Imperial Lounge, Culture Meat & Cheese and Steuben's, to name a few. Beginning on Tuesday, December 13, Hinman's will open a retail room to the public at 4850 East 39th Avenue.

Head over between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays to peruse a bake-sale-style variety of breads and sweets, or order and pay online for pickup. Holiday standouts include buche de noel cakes (in traditional chocolate or colorful red velvet), Laws whiskey-pecan pies (and jars of caramel sauce made from the same bourbon), sticky-toffee cranberry gingerbread and assorted holiday cookies. There are also sourdough batards, cranberry-walnut boules, rich brioche rolls in pull-apart twelve-packs, and homestyle buttermilk biscuits. The bakery requests 48 hours advance notice for pre-orders, which can also be emailed to pie@hinmansbakery.com.

Hinman is also considering adding grab-and-go sandwiches to give a new lunch option to the neighborhood, where residential blocks are being revitalized and a commercial warehouse district has attracted quite a few new businesses. After the holiday season, the baker will reassess hours for the retail market and may also add food truck days to help provide lunch to local businesses.

Traditional buche de noel cakes await your order.
Traditional buche de noel cakes await your order.
Courtesy of Hinman's
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor and explores Denver's global food scene in the weekly Ethniche series.
Hinman's Bakery
4850 E. 39th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80207

303-287-3431

www.facebook.com/redmountainbakery

