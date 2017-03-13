menu

Hinman's Bakery Unveils New Retail Shop Just in Time for Pi Day

Sprezzatura Pizza Fires Up the Oven in Downtown Littleton


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Hinman's Bakery Unveils New Retail Shop Just in Time for Pi Day

Monday, March 13, 2017 at 3:55 p.m.
By Mark Antonation
Come Pi Day (March 14), the shelves and baskets at Hinman's will be filled with baked goods.
Come Pi Day (March 14), the shelves and baskets at Hinman's will be filled with baked goods.
Courtesy of Hinman's Bakery
A A

If you dine out much around Denver, you've probably eaten bread, buns or desserts from Hinman's Bakery without even knowing it. Owner John Hinman opened his wholesale production facility at 4850 East 39th Avenue in Park Hill in 2015, and has since grown his business to include dozens of metro-area restaurants as customers. Over the holidays, Hinman also opened the front room of the bakery to retail customers looking for yule logs and other festive fare; his long-term plan was to add more retail hours down the road. And that day has come: Hinman will open his retail room to the public starting tomorrow — an excellent way to celebrate National Pi Day.

Related Stories

The bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, selling an assortment of croissants, quiches, cookies, cheesecake and fresh-baked breads. For Pi Day itself, Hinman's will also be giving away free slices of key lime or chocolate cream pie (at least until the bakery runs out).

Hinman also wants his bakery to serve a neighborhood in short supply of breakfast and lunch options, so breakfast biscuit sandwiches and heartier constructions — turkey, meatball or muffuletta — will be served from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Behind the scenes at Hinman's Bakery.EXPAND
Behind the scenes at Hinman's Bakery.
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword and explores Denver's global food scene in the Ethniche series.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Hinman's Bakery
More Info
More Info

4850 E. 39th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80207

303-287-3431

www.facebook.com/redmountainbakery

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >