Hinman's Bakery Unveils New Retail Shop Just in Time for Pi Day

Come Pi Day (March 14), the shelves and baskets at Hinman's will be filled with baked goods. Courtesy of Hinman's Bakery

If you dine out much around Denver, you've probably eaten bread, buns or desserts from Hinman's Bakery without even knowing it. Owner John Hinman opened his wholesale production facility at 4850 East 39th Avenue in Park Hill in 2015, and has since grown his business to include dozens of metro-area restaurants as customers. Over the holidays, Hinman also opened the front room of the bakery to retail customers looking for yule logs and other festive fare; his long-term plan was to add more retail hours down the road. And that day has come: Hinman will open his retail room to the public starting tomorrow — an excellent way to celebrate National Pi Day.

The bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, selling an assortment of croissants, quiches, cookies, cheesecake and fresh-baked breads. For Pi Day itself, Hinman's will also be giving away free slices of key lime or chocolate cream pie (at least until the bakery runs out).

Hinman also wants his bakery to serve a neighborhood in short supply of breakfast and lunch options, so breakfast biscuit sandwiches and heartier constructions — turkey, meatball or muffuletta — will be served from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.