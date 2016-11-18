menu

Hokey Poke: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, November 14-18

Bottomless Brunch Returns: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, November 7-11


Hokey Poke: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, November 14-18

Friday, November 18, 2016 at 12:57 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Coperta was the subject of this week's restaurant review.
Coperta was the subject of this week's restaurant review.
Danielle Lirette
Hawaiian poke — the raw fish dish with Pacific Rim flavors — is trending up in Denver as Ohana Island Kitchen returned this week, moving from a walk-up window just off 15th Street in LoHi to a full-fledged eatery just across the street. Other not-so-pokey poke places joining the fish fray are PokeCity in the Denver Tech Center and s'Ono Grinds on the Auraria campus. Maybe downtown sushi bar Aoba should have considered going Hawaiian; it closed this week amid a sea of sushi competition.

There was nothing fishy about Coperta, the Italian eatery Gretchen Kurtz visited for this week's restaurant review; instead it was a fiery chicken dish that grabbed her attention. And speaking of chicken, White Fence Farm made a flap as it landed in the Capitol Hill neighborhood with the newest in its growing flock of quick-service, Southern-fried joints.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*
Dio Mio Handmade Pasta, 3264 Larimer Street
Early Bird Restaurant, 5425 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village
El Karajo, 6600 S Quebec St, Centennial
The Hound, 575 St. Paul Street
Ohana Island Kitchen, 2563 15th Street
PokeCity, 8101 East Belleview Avenue
Post Oak Hall (Saturday), 6195 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
S'ono Grinds, 900 Auraria Parkway (inside the Tivoli Student Union)
White Fence Farm, 1025 East Ninth Avenue

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK*
Aoba Sushi, 1520 Blake Street
Mell's Cheese, 3000 Zuni Street

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping

Coperta's pollo allo diavolo is sinfully good.
Coperta’s pollo allo diavolo is sinfully good.
Danielle Lirette
miles
Dio Mio Handmade Pasta
More Info
More Info

3264 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

303-562-1965

www.diomiopasta.com

miles
Post Oak Hall
More Info
More Info

6195 W. 44th Ave.
Wheat Ridge, Colorado 80033

303-834-7048

www.postoakhall.com

miles
Ohana Island Kitchen
More Info
More Info

2563 15th St.
Denver, Colorado 80211

303-718-6580

ohanadenver.com

miles
White Fence Farm
More Info
More Info

1025 E. 9th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80218

303-935-5945

whitefencefarmco.com

miles
Coperta
More Info
More Info

400 E. 20th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80205

720-749-4666

copertadenver.com

