Hokey Poke: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, November 14-18

Hawaiian poke — the raw fish dish with Pacific Rim flavors — is trending up in Denver as Ohana Island Kitchen returned this week, moving from a walk-up window just off 15th Street in LoHi to a full-fledged eatery just across the street. Other not-so-pokey poke places joining the fish fray are PokeCity in the Denver Tech Center and s'Ono Grinds on the Auraria campus. Maybe downtown sushi bar Aoba should have considered going Hawaiian; it closed this week amid a sea of sushi competition.

There was nothing fishy about Coperta, the Italian eatery Gretchen Kurtz visited for this week's restaurant review; instead it was a fiery chicken dish that grabbed her attention. And speaking of chicken, White Fence Farm made a flap as it landed in the Capitol Hill neighborhood with the newest in its growing flock of quick-service, Southern-fried joints.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*

Dio Mio Handmade Pasta, 3264 Larimer Street

Early Bird Restaurant, 5425 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village

El Karajo, 6600 S Quebec St, Centennial

The Hound, 575 St. Paul Street

Ohana Island Kitchen, 2563 15th Street

PokeCity, 8101 East Belleview Avenue

Post Oak Hall (Saturday), 6195 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

S'ono Grinds, 900 Auraria Parkway (inside the Tivoli Student Union)

White Fence Farm, 1025 East Ninth Avenue

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK*

Aoba Sushi, 1520 Blake Street

Mell's Cheese, 3000 Zuni Street

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping