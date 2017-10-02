DIY Takeout: Making Torchy's Texas-Style Queso at Home

Queso is one of my absolute favorite appetizers. It's perfect for a lazy football Sunday — and who doesn't love a big bowl of it? It's always a hit!

I recently hopped over to Torchy's to try some delicious green chile queso. The queso at Torchy's is jam-packed with roasted green chiles and has a great mix of cheeses. (I'm not sure exactly which cheeses, but they work well together.) The only downside to the queso is that it's $6 for about a cup. You can definitely save some money by making it at home. But I'll admit, that's not easy.

EXPAND Nick Evans