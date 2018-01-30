DIY Takeout: How to Make Kung Pao Chicken at Home

There are many popular Chinese stir-fry style dishes, but Kung Pao chicken may just be the most popular. Almost every Chinese place has its own version of the dish, but most are pretty similar. Recently, I went to Imperial Chinese Restaurant to try the Kung Pao lunch special, which comes with soup and an egg roll plus a huge amount of chicken and stir-fried vegetables.

It's also $15, which is a bit pricey for a takeout lunch special. But we can get close to the same results at home while saving a little money (even if you miss out on those Imperial egg rolls). And even if you make the sauce and marinade yourself (which I recommend), it's an easy dish to master.

The only two ingredients that you may not be able to find at a standard grocery store are the bamboo shoots and the Sichuan (or Szechuan) peppercorns. Both are technically optional, but they do add nice flavor and texture. You can find them both at almost any Asian grocery store, like Pacific Ocean Marketplace (2200 West Alameda Avenue in Denver, 12203 East Mississippi Avenue in Aurora, and 6600 West 120th Avenue in Broomfield).