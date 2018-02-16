Huckleberry Roasters Opens a Cafe at the Dairy Block Downtown

Huckleberry Roasters became the newest addition to the Dairy Block, at 18th and Wazee streets, when it opened on January 31. Huckleberry, a staple in Sunnyside since 2011, made a name for itself as a neighborhood gathering place with quality coffee. Owner Koan Goedman made the decision to add the second outpost downtown as a way to further establish what he describes as a strong Denver coffee scene. Goedman, who is also behind Bar Fausto and Port Side (which originally opened as a Huckleberry before shifting to Port Side two years ago), says establishing Huckleberry Dairy Block is his way of sticking a flag in downtown, a way to claim an area for craft coffee that is otherwise dominated by national chains.

Dairy Block is the type of place you'd want to be if the apocalypse happened, with restaurants like Southwestern-inspired Kachina, cocktail bar Poka Lola, the Maven hotel, artisan shops including The Perfect Petal, and the soon-to-open Milk Market, a food hall reminiscent of Avanti and Stanley Marketplace. Now, with a coffee shop, there's little reason to leave. Customers range from people who work and live in nearby buildings to guests at the hotel and visitors to Denver.