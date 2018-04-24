Hyderabad House: South Indian in the South Suburbs

The standard Indian restaurant experience varies little from place to place in Denver, or even from city to city across the country. Familiar starters — samosas, pakora, papadam — lead to entrees of chicken, lamb and perhaps shrimp or fish in a number of different sauces that get lumped under the misleading heading of "curry." The lineup includes vindaloo, tikka masala, korma and a few other preparations, as well as such vegetarian options as saag paneer (spinach and cheese), aloo gobi (cauliflower and potatoes) and dal (lentils). Round out the roster with roasted meats from the tandoor oven and some heavily seasoned rice, and you've got a model for Indian menus from coast to coast.

But different styles of Indian cooking have recently found their way to Denver, styles that don’t rely on the age-old formulaic compendium known as northern Indian — which is really a hodgepodge of greatest hits from around India, sometimes by way of Great Britain. We’ve experienced tastes of South Indian cuisine at Biju’s Little Curry Shop, where the sauces aren’t weighed down by too much cream or coconut milk and you can see (and smell) fresh batches of chiles being cooked down into blazing condiments to accompany aromatic dishes. We’ve sampled such unfamiliar foods as Cindhura Reddy’s fire-engine red chicken 65 (a dish from Chennai on India’s southeast coast) and kathi rolls at the brand-new Namkeen at Zeppelin Station. Until Namkeen opened, Reddy was known for her Italian cooking at Spuntino.

And now franchises from Hyderabad and other South Indian cities are sweeping into Denver's southern suburbs, bringing with them a range of new dishes, some with familiar names like biryani but others with ingredients, sauces and textures not common in the northern Indian canon. Hyderabad House, at 7605 East Arapahoe Road in Centennial, is one such chain, but you'd never know the place was anything other than a family-run restaurant unless you'd happened to visit one of its 23 sibling eateries in South India or the dozen or so spread across the U.S.