Idaho Springs Barbecue Joint Comes to the Yard on Santa Fe

Smokin Yard's will soon be smokin' up the Yard on Santa Fe. Mark Antonation

The Yard on Santa Fe, at the corner of West First Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, has been slowly taking shape ever since Renegade Brewing added a production facility at the former lumber yard two years ago. Since then, two fitness centers, Board Game Republic, Fin Art Co. (a design company that has decked out many Denver restaurants) and a millwork company have moved in, and now a new tenant has been announced: Smokin Yard's BBQ.

Smokin Yard's has been luring après-skiers and other mountain travelers to its Idaho Springs smokehouse for the past nine years and is now bringing its father-and-sons operation to Denver. The Yard posted this message on its Facebook page yesterday afternoon:

We would like to welcome the newest tenant to The Yard on Santa Fe....SMOKIN YARD'S BBQ!!! Currently, they are located in Idaho Springs and will be opening their 2nd location here by the Spring or Summer of 2017, so long as the City of Denver doesn't stand in their way!! If you've never heard of them check out their website: http://smokinyards.com/index.html.

Also in the works for the Yard is Deviation Distilling. Once that's up and running, the Yard will be a great destination for beer, booze and barbecue.