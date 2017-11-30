 


Holy Animal Sauce! In-N-Out Burger Coming to Colorado — Just Not Denver
Lindsey Bartlett

Ana Campbell | November 30, 2017 | 10:31am
AA

Local lovers of In-N-Out will soon have reason to hop in their cars and head to Colorado Springs. The popular West Coast burger chain is developing a restaurant at the corner of Interquest and Voyager parkways.

Denver City Councilman Albus Brooks, an In-N-Out fan, tweeted the news this morning:  

Twitter

According to a statement tweeted by Brooks, In-N-Out is under contract to buy land at a mixed-use development project in the northern part of the Springs.

In January, In-N-Out told Westword it didn't plan on coming to Colorado any time soon, but as any transplant who has moved to our glorious state can tell you, relocating to the Centennial State is hard to resist.

No word if In-N-Out will plant a flag in Denver, but the statement, from Westside Investment Partners (the developer of the Victory Ridge project) explains that the California burger company will build  an "In-N-Out Burger distribution facility and office building on a 22.4-acre parcel to support future growth in Colorado."

That can only mean future growth for Denver's burger bellies, too.

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016; before that she worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards for her writing and editing. She's written about drug cartels ravaging a Mexican border town, a rising political star turned felon, a high school shooting, and an Internet-famous cat. She grew up in south Texas.

