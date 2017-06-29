Eleven Ways to Celebrate the Fourth of July With Food and Drink in Denver

EXPAND Bust out your best red, white and blue for Independence Day. Courtesy of HUNI

It's our country's birthday, and in addition to the classic Fourth of July shenanigans (think free speech, parks, bugs, parades, beer and fireworks), Americans also enjoy many other rights and privileges (brunches, rooftop patios, picnics barbecue and....well, beer and fireworks). This Independence Day, do your civic duty and take advantage of all the food and drink specials you're entitled to as a citizen of this great nation. Here are eleven great ways to celebrate in Denver with food and drink.



EXPAND Keep your cool this weekend with sangria and a popsicle garnish. Courtesy of Del Frisco's Grille

Del Frisco's Grille

100 St. Paul Street

303-320-8529

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is a time-honored tradition over the Fourth of July weekend, but this year, it shuts down before Independence Day. Not to worry: If you're in the neighborhood on July 4, you can still take advantage of sangria cocktails at one of the best rooftops in town. From Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4, the white sangria cocktail at Del Frisco's Grille comes garnished with a popsicle for just $6. Bring your sunscreen, put your feet up and let the servers keep the drinks flowing — it's just like your own patio, except way, way better.



EXPAND ....life, liberty and the pursuit of brunch. Danielle Lirette

Tupelo Honey

1650 Wewatta Street

720-274-0650

Our forefathers fought and died for many reasons, not the least of which was the freedom to brunch. Celebrate both on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, at Denver's newest Southern restaurant. Tupelo Honey is opening at 9 a.m. both days so that you can get an early start on honoring American freedom fighters with giant stacks of pancakes and $3 mimosas. And make sure you get your reservation now, or else fighting for a table might spark another American Revolution.



EXPAND Check out the Stars & Stripes Express Fest at Union Station. Brandon Marshall

Union Station

1701 Wynkoop Street

303-592-6712

This year, relocate your Independence Day celebration from the back yard to Union Station for the Stars & Stripes Express Fest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4. The Terminal Bar will double the size of its patio to fit more revelers, and Denver Beer Co. will be pouring lots of locally made suds; there will also be plenty of live music and family-friendly entertainment. Stars & Stripes is a free event (but the beer isn’t), and it will end early enough for you to catch a local fireworks display. May the third and fourth be with you!

EXPAND The Square on 21st hosts dueling pianos for the Fourth of July. Kenzie Bruce

The Square on 21st

21st Street between Larimer and Lawrence streets

If patriotic brass bands aren't your thing (sorry, not sorry, John Philip Sousa), check out Dueling Pianos & Fireworks on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, from 5 to 11 p.m. Baby grand pianos will be set up in this pop-up park to fight it out, and drinks will be poured courtesy of Great Divide Brewing and Mile High Spirits. Attendees on Independence Day will be treated to great views of the fireworks at Coors Field. Admission is free, but you must buy drink tickets if you want to imbibe; get yours in advance at eventbrite.com.

Fried chicken is a picnic basket classic. Cassandra Kotnik

Steuben's

523 East 17th Avenue, 303-830-1001

7355 Ralston Road, Arvada 303-830-0096

Denver's favorite comfort-food joint is offering picnic dinners-to-go for your July 4 needs. Steuben's menu seems custom-made for crafting your own dinner to take to the park and nosh on while you watch fireworks: fried or Nashville hot chicken, mashed potatoes, veggies, mac and cheese, and cupcakes or fried apple pie for dessert. Call ahead to order your basket and be a real American hero without having to break out the grill in your own back yard.

EXPAND Check out Postino's patio for a great view of fireworks. Mark Antonation

Postino LoHi

2715 17th Street

303-433-6363

If your idea of a national holiday is more "reclining on a patio while sipping wine and watching far-away fireworks in a civilized manner" than "sitting in a park getting bitten by mosquitos and dodging sticky toddlers," Postino LoHi's patio might be your spot. Show up after 8 p.m. on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, and get a bottle of vino and a bruschetta board for $20, with a great view of fireworks launched from Civic Center Park (Monday) or Elitch Gardens (Tuesday.)

Keep reading for more Independence Day food and drink happenings...