Skip the Martini and Try Infinite Monkey Theorem's New Vermouth

Before my first taste of a new vermouth from one of Denver's few urban wineries, the sweetish herbal concoction was just another ingredient in my favorite vodka martini. At the Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery at 3200 Larimer Street, I discovered the unique, stand-alone virtues of a glass of vermouth. In addition to the red and white wines made at the 15,000-square-foot facility in RiNo (there's also a tasting room at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora and a second winery in Austin, Texas), Infinite Monkey Theorem is now making vermouth with help from The Block Distilling Co., which just opened a few blocks away.

Like sherry or port, vermouth is a wine fortified with distilled alcohol; distillers at The Block extract the alcohol from IMT's leftover grape-skin mash. Vermouth derives its unique taste and aroma from the added herbs and spices, especially wormwood — from which the beverage gets its name. The word vermouth comes from "wermut," the German word for wormwood.

IMT manager David Goergen serves two new vermouths over ice. Krista Kafer