IPAs Still Rule: Here AreTen New Hoppy Colorado Ales to Try

The IPA is still king in the craft beer world. Although some beer writers and brewers continue to bemoan the style's popularity, the truth is that it represents more than 25 percent of all craft beer sales. No other style even comes close.

And rather than declining, IPA's power is increasing, according to Brewers Association economist Bart Watson, who wrote about beer styles at the end of 2016. "A lot of this growth was driven by the continued diversity of the style. IPAs are white, black, and red. They’re American (West Coast [with variants] or East Coast), English, Belgian, and German. They’re hazy, clear, and everything in between," he wrote. "They come with fruit now. They range from 4 percent ABV (or less) to 12 percent (or more). Whatever the variant, they are still growing, and are now the primary driver of craft volume growth."

Are you looking for anecdotal evidence? Okay. In 2016, several Colorado breweries that focus on other styles all began producing, experimenting with, or delving deeper into IPAs. Those include Left Hand, which isn't known for its hoppy beers, River North Brewery, which had always focused on Belgian styles, Crooked Stave, which helped define the sour beer market in the United States, and Tivoli Brewing, which until now has primarily made updated versions of German-style lagers and ales.

Even Odell Brewing and Avery Brewing, which have always had powerfully hopped offerings, repositioned beers to help them fit into the IPA world. Odell changed the classification of its Runoff Red to Runoff Red IPA a while back. Then, Avery updated its Hog Heaven Barleywine-Style Ale so that it is now called Hog Heaven Imperial Red IPA. That change will be particularly noticeable on the new pink cans.

With all of that in mind then, here are ten brand new IPAs — all of them bottled or canned — that you can drink now or that will soon be available.

IPA

Dry Dock Brewing

Aurora

Dry Dock Brewing is jumping into the New England-style IPA craze this year with a brand new beer that head brewer Alan Simons says will be "inspired" by the style. It was brewed with Mosaic, Ekuanot and other hops varieties to give it a citrus-forward flavor and aroma, as well as notes of mango, pear and peach. It was also made with spelt, wheat and oats for a softer mouth feel. "There will be a fair amount of haze," Simons says, although not as much as some New England-style IPAs. Several versions of the beer have been on tap at Dry Dock; expect it to start hitting shelves in late March.

Hop Disciples

Great Divide Brewing

Denver

In January, Great Divide rolled out the first edition in its new Hop Disciples Rotating Hop Project IPA. The series is designed to change every year depending on what hops are tasting good. For this version, Great Divide used Idaho 7, "which shows up punching with aromas of orange zest and stone fruit complemented by a hint of black tea leaves," the brewery says. The name comes from Great Divide's homebrewing club and seminar series. At 6.2 percent ABV, Hop Disciples is part of Great Divide's Tank Farm Series. It will be available as a seasonal beer through April.

Colorado IPA

River North Brewery

Denver

River North Brewery was focused on big beers and Belgian styles for most of its first five years, but the brewery recently branched out into more marketable styles, including a series of taproom-only IPAs. In February, it added two new beers to its lineup of canned beers: a pilsner and Colorado IPA, which the brewery describes as "a classic American hop-bomb brewed with mountains of Citra, Amarillo, Azacca, Columbus and Cascade hops," and "inspired by IPAs from both coasts."

New Belgium Brewing

Voodoo Ranger

New Belgium Brewing

Fort Collins

As it does every couple of years, New Belgium revamped its lineup at the beginning of 2017, but this time around, it made more changes than usual. The most significant, perhaps, was the addition of Voodoo Ranger IPA and Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA as standard-bearing hoppy brews. New Belgium used Mosaic and Amarillo hops to give the 7 percent ABV Voodoo a juice-forward flavor. The imperial IPA, at 9 percent ABV, was made with a blend of Mosaic, Calypso, Bravo, and Delta hops.

Screen capture from an Upslope video

Experimental IPA

Upslope Brewing

Boulder

Upslope Brewing loves to play with hops: Earlier this year, the brewery ditched its seven-year-old Pale Ale in favor of a new Citra Pale Ale, and in April, it will release a seasonal Experimental IPA made with Mosaic, Idaho 7 and Lemondrop hops. Unlike previous experimental IPAs, this one will be released in twelve-ounce cans rather than the 19.2-ounce tallboys.

