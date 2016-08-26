menu

Italian Earthquake Fundraisers: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink,

One Last Slurp: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, August 15-19


Italian Earthquake Fundraisers: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink,

Friday, August 26, 2016 at 5:45 p.m.
By Westword
Chefs at Italian restaurants around town, including Pizza Republica, are making pasta all'Amatriciana to benefit Italian earthquake victims.
Chefs at Italian restaurants around town, including Pizza Republica, are making pasta all'Amatriciana to benefit Italian earthquake victims.
Courtesy of Pizza Republica
Italian restaurants around town are holding fundraisers for earthquake relief after devastating damage occurred earlier this week in the regions of Umbria, Lazio and Marche in Italy. Here are a few:

Spuntino, at 2639 West 32nd Avenue in the Highland neighborhood, will be offering a daily special of fettucine all’Amatriciana tonight through September 4. The special will be priced at $18, of which $9 will be donated to Global Giving. Pasta all’Amatriciana is the signature dish of Amatrice, one of the towns hit particularly hard. "These are regions that aren't very affluent and between the age of so many of the buildings and the infrastructure there, being able to organize a quick response seems absolutely crucial," says Spuntino co-owner Elliott Strathmann.  Spuntino has already sent a donation for immediate emergency needs and will add to that once the fundraiser is complete.

Pizza Republica, with locations downtown and in Englewood, is also raising funds for the effort with pasta all’Amarticiana, which culinary director Taylor Green says is "traditionally made with bucatini pasta and cured guanciale (pork jowl)." Five dollars of every plate sold will go to the Italian Red Cross, and the restaurant is also accepting additional cash donations to the cause.

In Boulder, chef Kelly Whitaker's team at Basta has created a pasta all’Amatriciana that will feature La Quercia guanciale and Basta's handmade pasta, made from freshly hand-milled grains. The dish will sell for $20 for the next month and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit earthquake victims. 

Parisi and Firenze a Tavola, both at 4401 Tennyson Street, are selling a $10 entree of tomato, Pecorino cheese and pancetta. Although a relief organization has not been selected, owner Christine Parisi says all proceeds from each sale of the dish will go toward assisting the earthquake victims. "I have contacted numerous friends in Italy and have also been researching online who will ultimately receive the proceeds," she says. "I can assure the public that I will handle these funds with integrity and make sure the funds end up with the most direct and effective recipient that I can locate."

Many other Italian restaurants worldwide are joining in, so if you're dining Italian tonight or in the next couple of weeks, just ask your server if there's an earthquake fundraiser special.

In other news:

RESTAURANTS/BARS REOPENING THIS WEEK*:
Biryani Pot, 3157 West 38th Avenue
City & Country Deli & Sausage Co., 2393 South Downing
Downpours Coffee, 1200 Clayton Street
White Fence Farm,  7615 West 88th Avenue, Westminster
Zoës Kitchen, 1970 15th Street

RESTAURANTS/BARS TEMPORARILY CLOSING THIS WEEK*:
Zengo (closing Sunday for extensive remodel), 1610 Little Raven Street

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING THIS WEEK*:
Black Pearl, 1529 South Pearl Street
Patsy's Inn, 3651 Navajo Street

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

We'll miss Patsy's, which closed on Monday after 93 years in business.
We'll miss Patsy's, which closed on Monday after 93 years in business.
Mark Antonation
