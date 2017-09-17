Reader: Keep Jack-n-Grill! Gentrifiers, Leave Our Federal Culture Alone!

Since 2000, Jack Martinez's Jack-n-Grill has been serving up New Mexican-style Mexican food at 2544 Federal Boulevard, where Martinez, a native of New Mexico, had earlier roasted chiles every fall. But now he's selling the building because of a divorce, and although there's a second Jack-n-Grill in the northern ’burbs, the closing of the original Jack-n-Grill on Federal will definitely mark the end of an era. And one reader worries it's part of an unpleasant era to come. Says Skinwalker:
This is the place for the real New Mexican cuisine in Colorado.
Adds Nicole:
Good restaurant, will definitely miss 'em. We'd totally be better off with them staying!
Comments Angelika:
To be replaced by uppity condos or more gentrified businesses! Leave our Federal culture alone!!!!!!!! Go build where you are not displacing the cultural people of Colorado!!!!!!!
And in response to a commenter who questions the existence of "Federal culture," Angelika expands:
I can tell you what culture had no part in Colorado until the past years. The yuppie condos, the "urban gentrified RiNo scene," the places where only transplants and hipsters are welcome. The home I knew all my life and three generations back had DIVERSITY. And "urban" places were appreciated for being just that. Not a newer, more expensive and gentrified twist of "urban." People of all walks of life were mixed into all restaurants everywhere.
What do you think about the changes on Federal? Have you been to Jack-n-Grill lately? Here are some of our stories about the place through the years.
Jack-n-Grill Will Close on Federal Boulevard After Building Sells
In the Kitchen With Jack-n-Grill: Frito Pie
While Jack-N-Grill Loses a Parking Lot, Santiago's Gains One
Chef and Tell With Jack Martinez
Part Two of Chef and Tell With Jack Martinez
