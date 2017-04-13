Jack's Uptown Grille Opens in Former P17 Space

EXPAND Jack's Uptown Grille officially opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 14. Mark Antonation

Nearly a year has passed since P17 closed at 1600 East 17th Avenue and the owners of Jack's Uptown Grille took over the space. After a considerable interior overhaul, Jack's officially opens tomorrow, April 14, at 11 a.m.

The new restaurant is owned by Steve Lockton, executive chef Lindsay Donnelly and general manager Bonnie Tyler, who have given the space a breezy, Caribbean ambience to go along with what Donnelly calls a classic American grill menu with upscale touches. Highlights of the menu include aged ribeye steaks, skillet-fried chicken and a fourteen-ounce bone-in pork chop. On the burger side, the signature "infused" burger is stuffed with a three-cheese blend and loaded with sautéed onions and fresh herbs and garlic.

Named in honor of Lockton's father and Kansas City native Jack Lockton, the restaurant also offers slow-cooked meats like 24-hour pulled pork and baby back ribs finished with a housemade KC-style sauce. In addition to his new restaurant, Lockton is also a shareholder in Punch Bowl Social and Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs.

Jack's will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, with Sunday brunch beginning bright and early at 7 a.m.

EXPAND The dining room and bar of Jack's have been transformed into something a little more breezy and casual than the previous incarnation. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Jack's takes advantage of its corner location with big windows that open onto 17th Avenue and Franklin Street. Mark Antontion