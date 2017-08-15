Jax Fish House to Honor the Memory of Marlon Casanova With Fundraiser

Jax Fish House and the Truffle Table lost a friend and employee when Marlon Casanova, a New Zealander who had worked at both restaurants for the last year, was killed while walking home after a kitchen shift at the downtown Jax just after midnight on July 31.

Raoul Lanius was charged with murder in the first degree in the stabbing case; he's in custody in the Denver city jail.

The Truffle Table closed on August 5 to remember Casanova; the downtown Jax had done the same on August 2. Now Big Red F, which owns the Jax restaurants, has set up a fund to assist Casanova's family with funeral expenses and legal fees; there's a GoFundMe page set up to help out the family. The Jax at 1539 17th Street will also donate a portion of dinner sales on Thursday, August 24, to the cause. Here's a statement from the restaurant: