Jennifer Jane Niceley on the Menu at Today's Civic Center Eats

Civic Center Eats is the hottest lunchtime ticket in town, drawing the city's largest gathering of food trucks to Civic Center Park between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this summer. And today, June 7, there's a special on the menu: a performance by Jennifer Jane Niceley.

Every Thursday until the Westword Music Showcase takes over the Golden Triangle on Saturday, June 23, we'll be presenting a scheduled performer at Civic Center Eats. The annual Westword event is the city's largest single-day festival devoted to Denver's music scene.

Next up on the menu? Lady Gang on June 14 and Chloe Tang on June 21.