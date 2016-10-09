Jezebel's Southern Bistro Closing Tonight; Last Call for Bottomless Mimosas!

One last brunch at Jezebel's. Jezebel's Facebook

The news had the kick of a Southern Mule: Jezebel's Southern Bistro and Bar will close at the end of service on Sunday, October 9. Chef Scott Durrah and his wife, Wanda James, opened the restaurant in late 2012 at 3301 Tejon Street, in the original home of the Squeaky Bean, right next to what was then Rosa Linda's (and will soon be Bremen's Wine & Tap). They weren't newcomers to the restaurant business — they'd just closed their 8 Rivers at 1550 Blake Street, after moving the restaurant from a smaller spot in Highland back in 2008 — but they had plenty of other interests, including marijuana.

The couple got into the cannabis industry more than a half-dozen years ago, and that's what they're going to focus on now, with Durrah expanding on his cannabis-cooking ventures — including instruction and catering — through Simply Pure, their company that's billed as "a Colorado Cannabis Experience." Among its projects is the Simply Pure recreational dispensary a block away from Jezebel's at 2000 West 32nd Avenue.

Jezebel's will have one last hurrah today. The restaurant opens for brunch at 10 a.m., you can learn more on the Jezebel's Facebook page, where Durrah just posted this announcement:

The only constant is change. And change is happening. Jezebel’s will close on Monday, October 10. We would like to invite everyone to come join us this weekend as we say goodbye. This is not the end of our love affair with food, it is another beginning. Wanda and I have decided to focus entirely on changing the world through food and cannabis. I am excited to announce Simply Cooking Catering and Cooking School! Stay tuned, over the next week we will release all the details! But this weekend come on by for a taste of the South, Denver Style one LAST time! We look forward to seeing everyone! Chef Scott!

