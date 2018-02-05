Meatless Monday: Jill's Is Courting Vegan Diners in Boulder

Jill's has something for vegans to look forward to on Mondays.

Boulder's Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro (inside the St Julien Hotel at 900 Walnut Street) is headed by culinary director Laurent Mechin, who sources ingredients through partnerships with local farms, an on-site garden and the Boulder County Farmers' Market — conveniently located across the street. The chef procures the freshest herbs, vegetables and fruits at the height of their seasons, and since everything at Jill's is handmade, dietary restrictions, including vegan options, are easily accommodated.

Mechin fell in love with cooking during his early childhood in the French Jura Mountains, where he would forage for ingredients and then prepare whatever he brought home. We talked with him on the inspiration behind creating a special vegan menu — a multi-course dinner for $29.95 per person — for Monday nights.