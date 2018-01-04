Jim Wiste, Owner of Campus Lounge for Forty Years, Passes Away

In July 2016, Jim Wiste — a University of Denver alum and former professional hockey player — marked forty years as owner of the Campus Lounge, a sports-happy watering hole at the corner of South University and Exposition Avenue. But he was already making plans to sell the spot, which had been a bar in one form or another for almost thirty years before he bought it.

"I'm ready to just be a customer," he explained, when word got out that real estate developer Charlie Woolley and restaurateur Dan Landes, founder of City, O' City, would be taking it over.

Wiste's Campus Lounge closed at the end of September 2016; Landes and Woolley spent more than a year updating and renovating the bulding before it reopened in November, with the neon Campus Lounge sign still burning bright.