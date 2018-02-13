Juicy Banger, One of Colorado's Top-Rated IPAs, Finally Hits Cans

Almost every brewery in Colorado makes an IPA, but that doesn't mean every brewery makes a great IPA. Only a few brew IPAs that truly stand out, or stand above the rest. While much of that judgment is subjective, some of it is bolstered by numbers. Beer Advocate, for instance, compiles dozens — even hundreds — of reviews to create data that is worth noting. For instance, Station 26 Brewing Co.'s Juicy Banger IPA ranks 13th in Colorado among hundreds and hundreds of IPAs, some made by the most respected breweries in the country.

That's quite an honor, and now Juicy Banger, which continues to gain accolades, is being canned for the first time, which means that more people around the state will have access to it. The beer had been one of just three IPAs among Beer Advocate's top fifteen from Colorado that wasn't being packaged and distributed.

Juicy Banger, which is brewed with Citra, Mosaic and Centennial hops, gets its name from British beer writer Chris Hall, who described certain IPAs as "juicily fruity, tartly bitter." The words "juicy banger," he wrote, describe "everything I look for from my first beer of the night: a full-bodied but brightly refreshing, finely-balanced beer of big flavour yet peerless drinkability. It’s become a hallmark by which I measure a brewer."