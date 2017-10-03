Juicy Burgers & Dogs Moves Into Former Home of Karl's German Deli

Juicy Burgers & Dogs has been attracting burger lovers from the Denver Tech Center and surrounding areas for the past seven years — so much so that the place was running out of room, especially on its tiny patio. But another longtime favorite, Karl's Deli, closed up shop earlier this year at 6878 South Yosemite Street, just a few doors down from Juicy in the Centennial strip mall both called home.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
And when one door closes, another often opens. Juicy Burgers & Dogs general manager Jason Anderson says the move, which became official when the burger joint's new front door opened to the public last Thursday, will give customers twice as much room inside, along with a spacious front patio that once served as Karl's beer garden.
Anderson notes that Juicy has also been approved for a liquor license and will be able to start serving beer and wine in the next thirty to sixty days. That will be a great addition to the burger menu that earned the joint our Best Burger award in 2012.
Karl's had served as a German restaurant and one-stop shop for German meats, cheeses and pantry items for more than thirty years. A recent ownership change had eliminated the market side, though, giving fewer reasons for regular customers to stop in.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!