Juicy Burgers & Dogs Moves Into Former Home of Karl's German Deli

Juicy Burgers & Dogs has been attracting burger lovers from the Denver Tech Center and surrounding areas for the past seven years — so much so that the place was running out of room, especially on its tiny patio. But another longtime favorite, Karl's Deli, closed up shop earlier this year at 6878 South Yosemite Street, just a few doors down from Juicy in the Centennial strip mall both called home.

And when one door closes, another often opens. Juicy Burgers & Dogs general manager Jason Anderson says the move, which became official when the burger joint's new front door opened to the public last Thursday, will give customers twice as much room inside, along with a spacious front patio that once served as Karl's beer garden.