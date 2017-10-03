 


This big burger has a big new home.EXPAND
Courtesy of Juicy Burger

Juicy Burgers & Dogs Moves Into Former Home of Karl's German Deli

Mark Antonation | October 3, 2017 | 8:30am
Juicy Burgers & Dogs has been attracting burger lovers from the Denver Tech Center and surrounding areas for the past seven years — so much so that the place was running out of room, especially on its tiny patio. But another longtime favorite, Karl's Deli, closed up shop earlier this year at 6878 South Yosemite Street, just a few doors down from Juicy in the Centennial strip mall both called home.

And when one door closes, another often opens. Juicy Burgers & Dogs general manager Jason Anderson says the move, which became official when the burger joint's new front door opened to the public last Thursday, will give customers twice as much room inside, along with a spacious front patio that once served as Karl's beer garden.

Anderson notes that Juicy has also been approved for a liquor license and will be able to start serving beer and wine in the next thirty to sixty days. That will be a great addition to the burger menu that earned the joint our Best Burger award in 2012.

Karl's had served as a German restaurant and one-stop shop for German meats, cheeses and pantry items for more than thirty years. A recent ownership change had eliminated the market side, though, giving fewer reasons for regular customers to stop in.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

