 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Pork and oyster sausage with baked-bean-style barley.EXPAND
Pork and oyster sausage with baked-bean-style barley.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Julep Debuts on Larimer Street

Mark Antonation | February 1, 2018 | 11:30am
AA

Chef Kyle Foster and his wife, Katy (owner of Stir Cooking School), are ready to welcome Denverites to Julep, their new restaurant that exudes Southern charm and hospitality while retaining a modern, industrial component common in the RiNo neighborhood. Julep opens today (February 1) for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.

Foster hatched the idea for Julep while still working at Colt & Gray more than two years ago as a butcher and charcuterie expert; he also spent time at Rebel Restaurant as the "meat guy" when that restaurant first opened in 2015. With a location — 3258 Larimer Street — selected, the Fosters then had to wait until the three-story building was completed. But Julep is finally here, serving the chef's take on regional Southern cuisine — more finessed than fried.

Related Stories

Despite Foster's expertise in all things meaty, vegetables get their day in the sun on Julep's short menu, which ranges from small plates to more filling dishes. Turnips, winter squash, broccoli, radicchio and rutabaga each have their own starring role, bolstered by a supporting cast of kohlrabi, chestnuts, blood oranges and grains. Among them, the only fried item you'll find are rings of delicata squash disguised in jackets of golden-brown batter to resemble onion rings.

Fried delicata squash resembles onion rings.EXPAND
Fried delicata squash resembles onion rings.
Danielle Lirette

But the chef's charcuterie skills come through too, in an oyster-pork sausage (gleaned from a late-19th-century cookbook) and in housemade bologna in a fried bologna sandwich that also includes butter bean chow chow (an unusual reimagining of the classic Southern condiment). Other protein range from deviled snails served in a barbecue-ish sauce, rabbit that accompanies andouille (also made in-house) in a spicy gumbo, and lamb flavored with rosemary and juniper. A wood-fired grill in the kitchen ensures that a touch of smoke comes through in many of the meats and vaggies.

Julep opens on Thursday, February 1.EXPAND
Julep opens on Thursday, February 1.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Julep Debuts on Larimer StreetEXPAND
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Julep Debuts on Larimer StreetEXPAND
Danielle Lirette

The celebrity status of several Southern chefs has brought national attention to traditional ingredients; Carolina Gold rice, benne seeds (similar to sesame), Duke's mayonnaise, Anson Mills grits and sorghum syrup have all been profiled on popular cooking shows, and they all add their Southern accent to Julep's menu. Downplayed are heavier staples like fried chicken, country gravy and butter-filled biscuits; flavors are boosted more by traditional farmhouse techniques like pickling, fermenting and slow-cooking.

Julep is open for dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, lunch beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday through Friday and brunch starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Call 303-295-8977 or see the Julep website for exact hours, sample menus and reservations.

For more interior and food photos, see our complete Julep slideshow.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >