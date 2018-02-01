First Look: Julep Debuts on Larimer Street

Chef Kyle Foster and his wife, Katy (owner of Stir Cooking School), are ready to welcome Denverites to Julep, their new restaurant that exudes Southern charm and hospitality while retaining a modern, industrial component common in the RiNo neighborhood. Julep opens today (February 1) for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.

Foster hatched the idea for Julep while still working at Colt & Gray more than two years ago as a butcher and charcuterie expert; he also spent time at Rebel Restaurant as the "meat guy" when that restaurant first opened in 2015. With a location — 3258 Larimer Street — selected, the Fosters then had to wait until the three-story building was completed. But Julep is finally here, serving the chef's take on regional Southern cuisine — more finessed than fried.

Despite Foster's expertise in all things meaty, vegetables get their day in the sun on Julep's short menu, which ranges from small plates to more filling dishes. Turnips, winter squash, broccoli, radicchio and rutabaga each have their own starring role, bolstered by a supporting cast of kohlrabi, chestnuts, blood oranges and grains. Among them, the only fried item you'll find are rings of delicata squash disguised in jackets of golden-brown batter to resemble onion rings.