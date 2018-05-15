Review: Julep Serves Up Southern Hospitality...and Biscuits

White flour is said to be as addictive as sugar. Fake news, I thought, until I bit into the drop biscuits at Julep, an industrial-chic Southern restaurant that opened in RiNo this winter. The portion was generous, but all I wanted was more. More tender insides that crumbled under a gentle, buttery smear. More crackly edges that hinted at melted butter brushed on both before and after the oven. More fragrant, just-baked goodness you only get when treats are warm. A thought skittered across my mind: Could I order more as an entree? But I’d already eaten too many rich things — not just biscuits, but such happy-hour snacks as the pecan-crusted cheese ball and multi-flour scrapple fries thickened with pig’s head and liver — and realized I couldn’t make room for entrees of any kind.

On my next visit to Julep, I went in with a plan: No biscuits. I had work to do, entrees to eat, miles to go before I sleep, er, slept. I took a seat at the rustic community table rather than the green velvet banquette where I’d had my first encounter, concentrated on the breezes blowing in through the wide-open garage door and the laughter from the bar mingling with strains of sweet “Melissa.” My brain knew that biscuits were in the house, though, and started yammering incessantly. It took all my willpower to look past the first item on the menu listed with these taunting words: “buttermilk biscuits, churned butter, baked to order.”

But I stuck to my plan, and was richly rewarded with a spectacular bowl of beets, earthy and chewy like sun-dried tomatoes after a nifty bit of roasting, dehydrating and reconstituting. Raw watercress lay on top as if swept into a pile, hiding shards of chicory coffee tuile, slightly thicker than what you’d find on crème caramel. Beet greens in minty herb jam anchored the bowl, stopping the impending over-sweetness in its tracks. Radish wedges followed. I’d expected them to be cooked — heat helps blunt radishes’ peppery angles — but these were both raw and mild, a testament to spring. Celery crescents, also raw, shared the plate, their snappy greenness contrasting with sweet lemon curd whipped like cream and a caraway gastrique that added an unexpected twist.