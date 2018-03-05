Dish of the Week: Brisket Yakimein at Julep

A ramen-style noodle bowl isn't the kind of food most customers expect to find amid the Southern specialties on chef Kyle Foster's menu at Julep (3258 Larimer Street.) At lunchtime, you can dig into gumbo, chicken fried steak or an oyster po'boy, for example — all classics from New Orleans and other regions of the Deep South. So what's that bowl of yakimein doing there?

Tourists and home cooks who have followed the likes of Justin Wilson, Paul Prudhomme and other advocates of Creole and Cajun cooking likely haven't stumbled across yakimein (often spelled yaka mein) in the cookbooks and TV shows that have popularized the food of New Orleans over the years; to find the dish, you need to hit the corner stores and street-food stands that spring up around big celebrations in the Big Easy.