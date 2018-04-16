Just Be Kitchen Adds Dinner Hours, New Dishes

When Jennifer Peters opened her gluten-free, grain-free restaurant, Just Be Kitchen, a year ago, her plan was to eventually expand from breakfast and lunch to dinner as well. With spring in the air, Just Be has added dinner hours and a few new menu items, and also recently added alcoholic beverages with a small list of cocktails, wines, gluten-free beers and kombucha mimosas.

Just Be has become a go-to for paleo practitioners as well as those looking to avoid gluten, so Peters takes a creative approach to building flavors while leaving out wheat, rye and barley (the main gluten offenders), and also avoiding other grains, legumes and carbohydrate-heavy foods for the paleo crowd. Tinkering with hummus, for example, results in a light, cauliflower-based dip that still carries Mediterranean flavors of tahini, cumin and other spices.