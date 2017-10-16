Drink Like a Caveman at Just Be Kitchen

Perhaps you never put much thought into just how far you could get into the paleo lifestyle, the philosophy that involves eating the same (sort of) unprocessed, gluten- and grain-free foods that our caveman ancestors ate. But at Jennifer Peters's Just Be Kitchen (2354 15th Street), the paleo ideal goes all the way to the drinks she serves. And now, after getting a liquor license, that involves cocktails.

"We have built a restaurant to show that you do not need to 'strip away everything' in order to eat in a more mindful way, and we have also taken typical alcoholic drinks and made them grain-free with low or no sugar," says Peters, who adds that the drinks were designed without "without stripping taste or the experience of drinking."

EXPAND The coconut, vodka and pineapple laden Paleo Boat Drink at Just Be Kitchen. Sara Addy Photography