Kahlo's Restaurant and Westwood Food Cooperative Add to Westwood Revitalization

Morrison Road in the Westwood neighborhood (between Alameda Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard) has long been populated by taquerias, nightclubs and Mexican bakeries and butcher shops. But going to the diagonal strip of road was never a fun proposition, as a run-down trailer park and junkyard put a tarnish on an area yearning to be a central commerce zone for Latin-American businesses. Things are looking a little brighter these days, thanks to some new apartment complexes and projects scheduled for next year.

One new bright spot is Kahlo's, a Mexican eatery that looks to be just a few weeks from opening at 450 South Newton Street, right across Morrison Road from the spacious Westwood Food Cooperative now under construction. The co-op is the work of Re:Vision, a nonprofit organization with a mission to transform and revitalize the economically marginalized Westwood neighborhood. While the full member-owned grocery store (the first in the Westwood neighborhood) is still months from opening, neighbors can stop by the Mercadito on Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to pick up locally produced vegetables and eggs as well as other staples like milk, cheese, tortillas and rice.

Nearby, the trailer park is gone and ground has been broken on Del Corazon, an affordable-housing community that will take up acreage on both sides of Morrison Road. Add to that a few old favorites and newcomers like Siete Salsas, Antojitos La Poblanita and Panaderia y Taqueria Contreras, and you have the makings of a great food and culture district in a previously neglected area.

