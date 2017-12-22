 


Kazan Ramen Bistro Opens Today in Former Axios Space
Kazan Ramen Bistro Opens Today in Former Axios Space

Westword Staff | December 22, 2017 | 9:30am
Denver temperatures are plummeting, and a hot bowl of soup is a great solution for staying warm. Fortunately, Kazan Ramen Bistro will debut at 5 p.m. tonight (Friday, December 22) at 3901 Tennyson Street, in the former home of Axios Estiatorio.

Kazan is a project from the owners of Miyabi Jr. Japanese Express, a hibachi restaurant at 7400 East Hampden Avenue (which also has several locations in North and South Carolina). Kazan specializes in what the restaurant is calling "volcano ramen," served in a hot stone bowl with a chimney-shaped lid that emits steam from a hole in the top to let you know when your soup is ready to eat.

The restaurant will be open nightly from 5 to 8:30 p.m. initially, and will also serve small plates like pan-fried gyoza, grilled beef, poke, sushi rolls and karaage fried chicken. This will be the Berkeley neighborhood's first ramen bar, so slurp away, north-siders.

