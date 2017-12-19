Kevin Taylor Will Open Mila Downtown in 2018

Kevin Taylor, one of the preeminent names in the Denver dining scene over the past three decades, has had an up-and-down year. Just two months after opening Hickory & Ash in Broomfield with his son Ryan in July, Taylor closed Palettes after a twenty-year run at the Denver Art Museum because the wing that housed the restaurant is being demolished. But there's good news from Taylor's camp to end the year: He'll open Mila in 2018 with chef/partner Austin Cueto.

Cueto has been with the Kevin Taylor Restaurant Group for a number of years, most recently at Palettes and before that at Restaurant Kevin Taylor (which closed in 2014) at the Hotel Teatro. He'll helm the kitchen at Mila when it opens at 999 18th Street late next spring; a menu of housemade pasta, seafood, pizzas, crudo and salads is already in the works, with highlights expected to include porchetta and Colorado lamb sausage pizza.