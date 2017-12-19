 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Kevin Taylor will open Mila in 2018 with former Palettes chef Austin Cueto.EXPAND
Kevin Taylor will open Mila in 2018 with former Palettes chef Austin Cueto.
Westword file photo

Kevin Taylor Will Open Mila Downtown in 2018

Mark Antonation | December 19, 2017 | 3:30pm
AA

Kevin Taylor, one of the preeminent names in the Denver dining scene over the past three decades, has had an up-and-down year. Just two months after opening Hickory & Ash in Broomfield with his son Ryan in July, Taylor closed Palettes after a twenty-year run at the Denver Art Museum because the wing that housed the restaurant is being demolished. But there's good news from Taylor's camp to end the year: He'll open Mila in 2018 with chef/partner Austin Cueto.

Cueto has been with the Kevin Taylor Restaurant Group for a number of years, most recently at Palettes and before that at Restaurant Kevin Taylor (which closed in 2014) at the Hotel Teatro. He'll helm the kitchen at Mila when it opens at 999 18th Street late next spring; a menu of housemade pasta, seafood, pizzas, crudo and salads is already in the works, with highlights expected to include porchetta and Colorado lamb sausage pizza.

Related Stories

Mila will take over the space in the Denver Place building currently occupied by Urban Roadhouse Downtown, which is operated by Roadhouse Hospitality Group, the same company that just sold its portion of the Wazee Supper Club to Culinary Creative, a group that includes Juan Padro, Katie O'Shea and Max MacKissock. Roadhouse Hospitality's other current Denver holdings include Spanky's Roadhouse Tavern and Reivers Bar & Grill (its Dusty Boot outposts in metro Denver closed earlier this year, although it still has two outside of Vail).

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >