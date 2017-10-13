Kinga's Lounge Celebrates a Decade of Drinks and Polish Food on Colfax

If you're looking for something to do tonight for Friday the 13th that's a little unique, join Kinga's Lounge owner Kinga Klek and various Capitol Hill-area neighbors for a celebration of ten years in business. Tonight, the celebration is on, with all kinds of festivities for regulars and new faces alike.

Klek can barely believe it's been ten years; she says it seems like only yesterday that she was opening the bar back in September of 2007. A native of Poland but a veteran of the food and bar scene in her home country and here in town, the bar owner takes great pride in this decade-long endeavor. She says the market has changed drastically since she opened her doors, but she has managed to keep up with the ever-changing scene in this town. Over the years, Kinga's has garnered a reputation for its fun, casual atmosphere with a distinctly European vibe, delicious Polish food and variety of infused vodkas. If you haven't had a pickle shot or plate of pierogies at Kinga's, perhaps now is your time to experience the taste of this Colfax tradition.