Tavernetta Suffers Kitchen Fire After One Week in Business

Tavernetta, the brand-new Italian eatery at 1889 16th Street from the owners of Frasca Food & Wine, has only been open for a week, but now the doors are shut again — temporarily. A kitchen fire shortly after 9 p.m. on September 21 brought the Denver Fire Department.

The restaurant put this message on its Instagram page:



Tonight, we had a small kitchen fire at Tavernetta that was swiftly contained by the Denver Fire Department. The restaurant was evacuated to ensure the safety and welfare of all staff and guests but unfortunately, Tavernetta will be closed for a few days to repair the damages. The adjacent Citizen Rail and Hotel Born were not impacted. On behalf of the entire Tavernetta team, including partners Bobby Stuckey, Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, Peter Hoglund and Mark Falcone, chef Ian Wortham and GM Justin Williams, we want to thank the Denver Fire Department and Emergency Services for their dedication and professionalism in handling this incident; our staff for the way they gracefully navigated this unforeseen emergency; and we thank our guests for remaining patient and understanding during the evacuation. The team is hard at work to re-open the restaurant and we look forward to serving our guests again as soon as we are able.

The partners had opened Tavernetta on Wednesday, September 13, in a corner space of the new building right behind Union Station that houses the Kimpton Hotel Born, which remains open. Since the damage to the restaurant has not been completely assessed, there's no estimate yet on how long repairs will take and when Tavernetta will reopen.