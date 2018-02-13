Kitchen Table Adds Lunch, Stowaway Expands Into Dinner

Two Denver restaurants are expanding in different direction to accommodate customer demand and show off some kitchen favorites. The Kitchen Table is adding lunch hours, while Stowaway Kitchen is taking on dinner three nights a week.

The Kitchen Table has been a favorite since 2013 for Midwesterners and others seeking good comfort food and barbecue. Last fall, owner Dave Kilroy moved his eatery from its original home at 1426 East 22nd Avenue to new digs inside Goosetown Tavern, at 3242 East Colfax Avenue. Fans had known the original incarnation primarily as a lunch destination — not because Kilroy was unwilling to serve dinner, but because he usually ran out of food by midday.