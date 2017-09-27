Kitchen Table Closes, Will Reopen Inside Goosetown Tavern

The City Park West neighborhood has been home to the Kitchen Table, Dave Kilroy's tribute to his Midwestern upbringing, since 2013. But the counter-service eatery at 1426 East 22nd Avenue that served neighbors and employees of the nearby hospital and health-care complex — not to mention herds of eager Yelpers who drove the place to early success — is now closed.

Fans and regulars needn't fret, however: Kilroy is moving his operation and will soon reopen as Kitchen Table BBQ @ Goosetown, at 3242 East Colfax Avenue. Kilroy posted this message recently on his restaurant's Instagram page:

Hey there friends! We have some crazy news for you!

This is our last week of service at our current location. We are moving to the Goosetown Tavern on Colfax Ave! Come in and help us say good-bye to 22nd Ave. It has been a wonderful run here in West City Park, but it's now time for us to move on up to east Colfax. Without your support this opportunity would never take place. We are grateful for you, our past, and our future. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! See you all soon!

Kilroy says he doesn't have an exact date for the reopening yet, but he expects it to happen in mid- to late October.

In the beginning, Kitchen Table focused on the recipes Kilroy learned from his grandmother while growing up in Kansas. Barbecue has always been a part of the program, and the restaurant has continued to improve its smoked brisket and other meats, earning a spot on our most recent list of the ten best barbecue joints in town.

But the meat loaf, macaroni and cheese, pot pies and collard greens (along with regular weekly specials) have remained consistent, homey and satisfying, too. While quiet City Park West will now have one less option for lunch and dinner (on days when the food didn't sell out early), the stretch of East Colfax Avenue occupied by the Goosetown Tavern should offer a whole new customer base of hungry urbanites.

And Yelpers will surely follow the digital trail of breadcrumbs to the new location.