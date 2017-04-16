menu

Reader: Your Best Korean Restaurants Do Not Rate. Typical Denver!

Readers: RiNo Now Full of Newbies, Dorks and Man-Bun Types


Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 6:37 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Classic tofu stew at Tofu House.
Mark Antonation
Metro Denver has a mini-boom in Korean restaurants, and as we worked on the Best of Denver 2017, we tried them all. We presented our favorites in a recent list of the Ten Best Korean Restaurants, but one reader took issue with several of our picks. Says Turi:

Oh, my god. This list is horrible. Dae Gee is nothing but white-washed Korean food and it's on the bottom of my list. I'm Korean, grew up eating/cooking Korean, and have been to Korea. Dae Gee, Mr. Kim and Seoul BBQ do not even rate. Typical Denver.

But then there's this from Julia: 

It's fascinating to note the cities and countries that have restaurant cultures and those that do not. Koreans love their food and have a banging restaurant culture. If the Korean restaurants here do not rate when compared to home or Mom, it's better than no Korean food at all or the execrable ersatz examples that I have had in places with no Koreans. Damn, though, I do miss my mom's cooking.

The readers chose Dae Gee as their favorite Korean restaurant. The Westword winner? Tofu House.

Dae Gee
827 Colorado Blvd.
Denver, CO 80206

720-639-9986

daegee.com

miles
Dae Gee
7570 Sheridan Blvd.
Westminster, CO 80003

720-540-0700

daegee.com

miles
Dae Gee
460 Broadway
Denver, Colorado 80203

720-542-3164

daegee.com

miles
Tofu House
2353 S. Havana St.
Aurora, CO 80014

303-751-2840

