La Guera, a Joint Project Between Richard Sandoval and Crazy Mountain Brewing

La Guera, a Joint Project Between Richard Sandoval and Crazy Mountain Brewing

Friday, October 28, 2016 at 6:57 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
La Güera is coming soon where La Bibioteca and El Lado have gone before.
La Güera is coming soon where La Bibioteca and El Lado have gone before.
Mark Antonation
Last week, Colorado Beer Man Jonathan Shikes brought us news that Crazy Mountain Brewing Company had teamed up with restaurateur Richard Sandoval (of Zengo, Tamayo and La Sandia, among many others here and worldwide) to open a beer-tasting room inside Sandoval's Latinicity food hall in Chicago. Tempting as it is to hop the first Chicago-bound jet, it turns out that a plane ticket isn't necessary to taste Sandoval's Mexican cuisine alongside a frothy pint of Crazy Mountain Hookiebobb IPA or Mountain Livin' Pale Ale. The collaboration is coming to Denver, too, in the form of La Güera Gastro Cantina, which will take the place of La Biblioteca at 1610 Little Raven Street.

A Craigslist ad from La Güera describes the concept as "a fun, vibrant, hip Gastro-Taqueria serving lunch & dinner" and notes that the restaurant will open on Halloween. A spokesperson for Sandoval's restaurant group says that date has been pushed to a soft opening on November 1, with a grand opening planned for the next week.

Sandoval has been a major mover in the restaurant industry since opening Tamayo, his first restaurant, in Denver in 2001; he now operates some forty eateries in six countries. Crazy Mountain got its start in the Vail Valley in 2010 and came to Denver in 2015, taking over the former Breckenridge Brewing building on Kalamath Street.

In case you're wondering about the "gastro cantina" part of the name, our sister paper, the Houston Press, got to the bottom of the confusing restaurant label way back in 2011.

