La La Land: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, October 31-November 4

Squeezed Out: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, October 24-28


La La Land: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, October 31-November 4

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 4:55 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Vietnamese-style kampachi goes swimmingly at Mister Tuna.
Vietnamese-style kampachi goes swimmingly at Mister Tuna.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Maybe restaurateurs were spooked by the idea of opening on Halloween week or the mood across town is tense as we hold our breath before Election Day. Because it was a quiet week for restaurant and bar openings, with only La Güera and La Loma welcoming new customers. And those two are really just incarnations of previous Mexican eateries. The first is a new concept from chef Richard Sandoval, who's trying out a taco and beer idea where he just closed La Biblioteca (right next door to his own Zengo). And the second is a new home for an old favorite; La Loma moved downtown after several decades in Jefferson Park.

Troy Guard's Mister Tuna isn't brand new, but in the three months since his sexy eatery opened on Brighton Boulevard, he's dialed in the food and service to give RiNo a mature restaurant experience, according to Gretchen Kurtz in her review of the place. The same can be said for the Denver Central Market, which feels like the kind of culinary market that Denver has needed for years. Ken Wolf and Jeff Osaka talk about how they built the place for near instant success.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*
La Güera, 1610 Little Raven Street

BARS/RESTAURANTS REOPENING THIS WEEK*
La Loma (moved from ), 1801 Broadway

BARS/RESTAURANTS TEMPORARILY CLOSING THIS WEEK*
Oak at Fourteenth (reopening November 11 after remodel), 1400 Pearl Street, Boulder

