Lafayette's Proper Grounds Gets a New Name and Home, Adds Cocktails

Courtesy of Proper Pour

Proper Grounds Coffee Roasters has been serving the Lafayette community for the past four years from a warehouse-style space at 990 South Public Road. But the company, owned by Cody Osborn, has a few big changes in the works. Proper Grounds will reopen in a new location tomorrow (Friday, February 17) with a new name and expanded mission. The reboot of Proper Grounds is called Proper Coffee & Cocktails; it's located at 400 West South Boulder Road in the newly refurbished Lafayette Marketplace.

Store manager Kelsey Law says that the move and the cafe's expansion will better serve the town with a larger range of options. "With coffee and cocktails, it's going to be a wonderful mesh of the two," she explains. "You can come in the morning and do business over coffee and then come back in the evening for a date night."

Coffee will still be a major focus of the shop, and Law notes that there will be even more dedication to the highest quality ingredients and coffee beverages. Roasting will still be part of Proper's business and the company isn't letting go of the old address, either. "We are keeping our old spot and turning it into a production facility," Law adds.

Mark Antonation

The new coffee and cocktail bar will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Cocktails will lean toward whiskey- and bourbon-based drinks with locally made ingredients (like bitters from Dram Apothecary), but Law notes that the main emphasis will be on quality, regardless of origin. Proper will also have a new selection of savory small bites, some of which will be provided by Cured in Boulder.

Renovations are still under way at the Lafayette Marketplace, which will soon be home to a new restaurant from Boulder's Fate Brewing Company. For now, Proper Coffee & Cocktails has a separate exterior entrance, but once the interior atrium work has been completed, the cafe's main entrance will be inside the marketplace. During warm weather, exterior garage doors will open onto a patio with mountain views.

Tomorrow's grand opening celebrations will include the Wong Way Veg food truck, which will set up from 3 to 9 p.m.