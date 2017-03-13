At the Start of Daylight Saving, It's Another Tequila Sunrise at Lakeview Lounge

EXPAND The view from the Lakeview Lounge on March 12, 2017. Westword

With neighborhood watering holes drying up all over town, it's important that some traditions remain. Traditions like drinking at the Lakeview Lounge at 2375 Sheridan Boulevard, still one of the ten best dive bars in metro Denver.

The doors opened a few minutes past the advertised start time of 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, but that could be forgiven, because the start of Daylight Saving Time had had moved clocks forward right at last call just four hours earlier. There were still a few cold cars in the parking lot left by late-night revelers who'd opted for alternative transportation home.

But while the beginning of Daylight Saving Time had the few early birds dragging, it also allowed a flip on an annual rite of fall: the Sunrise Service, when people post up at the Lakeview bar on the last Saturday before Daylight Saving Time ends in order to toast the sun as it rises over Sloan's Lake, usually right around 7:30 a.m....the latest sunrise of the year.

Although clouds on the horizon made yesterday's sunrise at 7:16 a.m. a little gray, at least revelers could greet the morning with a plenty-colorful tequila sunrise. Denver is changing: The rising sun illuminated not just cranes over the downtown skyline, but developments around the former site of St. Anthony's by the lake. But some traditions remain.

So we'll expect to see you at the Lakeview on Saturday, November 4...unless the Colorado Legislature approves a measure to adopt Daylight Saving Time year-round — in which case there's not a moment to waste: The Lakeview opens in just a few minutes.

Tequila sunrise at the Lakeview Lounge.

What's your favorite dive bar in Denver? The Lakeview Lounge won the award for Best Dive Bar in Denver in the Best of Denver 2014, and we'll announce 2017's winner on March 30. You can still vote for the best on our Best of Denver 2017 Readers' Poll until March 20.