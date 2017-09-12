Suburban Sandwich Shop Stack Subs Takes Aim at Downtown

Family owned and operated sandwich eatery Stack Subs originally opened in August 2012 on South Union Avenue in Lakewood before spawning a second shop in Belmar at 420 South Teller Street. Now owners Rick and Ann Koerner are taking aim at the big city and will open a new Stack Subs in mid-September just off the lobby of the Guaranty Bank & Trust building at 1331 17th Street.

The Koerners have been running Stack Subs Belmar for three years (the original location on South Union eventually closed because of a redevelopment clause in their lease), and while they love Lakewood, they're ready to expand their sandwich business to Denver. The couple's two children, Jenna and Caden, help out as well. “The harder I work, the luckier I get,” Rick says about the growth of Stack.

While exact lunch and dinner hours have not been set, the new location will offer something new: breakfast service, starting at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. A new line of breakfast sandwiches, as well as espresso and gourmet coffee made with Ink coffee beans, will join the existing sandwich roster.