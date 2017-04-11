menu

Larkburger Introduces Its First Limited-Time Burger: Bacon Chimichurri

Old Spaghetti Factory Will Add Westminster Location This Summer


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Larkburger Introduces Its First Limited-Time Burger: Bacon Chimichurri

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 11:33 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Larkburger's new chimichurri-bacon burger is a first for the Colorado-based company.EXPAND
Larkburger's new chimichurri-bacon burger is a first for the Colorado-based company.
Mark Antonation
A A

Until now, Larkburger has been content with a slow move toward burger domination in Colorado. The chain launched in Edwards in 2006 as a casual spin-off of founder Thomas Salamunovich's fine-dining restaurant, Larkspur; today there are twelve Larkburger locations. But recent changes foreshadow increased growth for the company, including last fall's hiring of new CEO Todd Coerver — who formerly worked for Taco Cabana and Whataburger — and current planning for the first out-of-state Larkburger. The newest link in the quick-casual chain will debut in Kansas City in just a couple of weeks.

For those who would rather focus on the food than the business side of things, there's even bigger news: Larkburger just launched its first-ever specialty, limited-time burger. The chimichurri-bacon cheeseburger is now available at all locations. The new sandwich starts with a Larkburger Black Angus patty cooked to order (Larkburger is one of the few burger bars able to consistently nail the temperature that customers request), and then piles on pepper Jack cheese, crispy jalapeño slices, applewood-smoked bacon, arugula and Argentinian-style chimichurri sauce along with the standard lettuce, tomato, onion and house sauce.

The result is a drippy mess — a great thing, as far as burgers go. Tangy, spicy and savory flavors combine in a way intentionally designed by chef Tony Friel, Larkburger's director of research and development. "The build was just as big an exercise to get right as the ingredients themselves," says Coerver, who points out that each ingredient is placed in a specific order so that the flavors and textures all come together. For example, the developers felt that two kinds of greens were important: The green leaf lettuce adds crispness, while the arugula adds bold, peppery notes.

"All of the ingredients were already in the Larkburger pantry," Coerver adds. That means that every ingredient has already been used in another menu items, helping the new offering fit in well with the existing lineup; the chimichurri is made fresh at each location.

Like Larkburger's other offerings, the new burger comes in two sizes, priced at $4.99 and $7.99. Coerver says he expects to run the special for eight weeks before replacing it with something new, but that could change if the chimichurri-bacon cheeseburger is a big hit.

He's understandably mum about future specials, considering the number of other hamburger restaurants vying for customer dollars. But if the chimichurri-bacon burger is any indication of what's to come, we'll be in line when the next one rolls out.

Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword and explores Denver's global food scene in the Ethniche series.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >