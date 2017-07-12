Las Delicias Returns to Uptown After Eighteen-Month Remodel

EXPAND The new Las Delicias sports a rooftop bar and patio that matches the original building to the neighborhood's modern vibe. Lila Thulin

September 2015 was a sad month for fans of Den-Mex and Denver restaurant history in general; that was the month that Las Delicias closed the doors on its original location — first opened in 1976 by Robert and Nora Torres — for a remodel. After months of inactivity, we were worried that the eatery might have closed for good, but a slow and complete rebuild eventually proved our fears unfounded. This is the week that Las Delicias finally unveils the results of eighteen months and millions of dollars in construction.

Las Delicias has announced on its website that the refurbished restaurant, complete with a rooftop patio, will hold two reservation-only opening celebrations. The first, tonight at 6 p.m., has already been booked solid, but the second, on Monday, July 17, still has seating available between 11 a.m and 9 p.m. (you can reserve seats on the Las Delicias reopening web page). If you can't wait until then to get a look, check out the video of the new space on the company's Facebook page.

EXPAND The sleek, modern new entryway. Lila Thulin

After the grand opening, it will be business as usual for the forty-year-old Mexican restaurant, which will open with the same menu it closed with nearly two years ago. Actually, that's not entirely true: One change is that the bar is adding coin-style margaritas, according to George Pingarron, one of the managers on duty at the soon-to-open establishment.

While this location of Las Delicias was the first, the brand has reached out to outlying neighborhoods and suburbs over the years. Some twenty years ago, the Torres family opened a second location at 4301 East Kentucky Avenue, in the former home of the Riviera (while keeping the mid-century Riviera sign). Other Las D locations include 7610 Conifer Road in north Denver, 19553 Main Street in Parker and 92 East Arapahoe Road in Littleton.

Keep reading for a few photos of the transformation of Las Delicias.

EXPAND Inside the remodeled Las Delicias. Lila Thulin

EXPAND Some things — like this Madonna image on the wall at Las Delicias — are timeless. Lila Thulin

EXPAND Inside the remodeled Las Delicias. Lila Thulin

EXPAND Things are looking up at Las Delicias. Lila Thulin