Last Call for the Squeeze Inn, a Great Denver Dive

Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 3 p.m.
By Westword Staff
It's lights out for the Squeeze Inn.
It's lights out for the Squeeze Inn.
Eric Gruneisen
A A

Denver's best dive bars are an endangered species, and the city just lost another one: The Squeeze Inn. This was a classic dive, a tiny, single-room lounge with checker-tiled floors and red vinyl seats, set at the back of a large lot with a barely visible sign.

And now it's light's out for the Squeeze Inn. The bar got its start as the Hill Top, then turned into the Squeeze Inn over two decades ago. But longtime owner Carolyn Butterfield passed away earlier this month, and the building at 5395 West 48th Avenue was sold on October 6 for $575,000.

No word yet on the bar's future — but in the meantime, we're looking for a replacement on our list of the town's ten best dive bars.

Squeeze Inn
5395 W. 48th Ave.
Denver, CO 80212

303-458-6440

