Lazo Empanadas Opens in Former Buenos Aires Pizzeria Space
Mark Antonation
There's been a void in the Ballpark empanada scene ever since Buenos Aires Pizzeria closed last fall, but that changes today. Lazo Empanadas is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the location — 1319 22nd Street — that Buenos Aires previously occupied.
Lazo started out as a packaged-food business just over a year ago; it's owned by the same family that runs Rincon Argentina in Boulder. The new shop offers fifteen varieties of empanadas as well as drinks and desserts for dine-in, takeout or delivery.
Rincon Argentina was founded by Christian and Karley Saber in 2012; Lazo is run by Christian, his brother François Saber, and his brother-in-law Luis Gomez. The frozen, packaged Lazo-brand empanadas (in five flavors) and a bottled chimichurri sauce can be found around town at various grocery stores and in places such as craft-beer taprooms that can heat and serve them with minimal kitchen equipment. The wider selection of empanadas at the new shop will all be fresh-baked.
