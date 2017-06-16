Eight Food and Drink Specials to Celebrate Denver Pride Weekend

The ART Hotel is offering Pride-themed drinks all weekend. The ART Hotel

Happy Pride Weekend, Denver! If you're looking to fill your dance card with official Pride-related activities and LGBTQ parties, check out our roundup of the weekend's best ways to celebrate, then start making your plans. Beyond the parade, festival and club throw-downs, many Denver establishments are getting into the spirit of Pride and offering food and drink specials, some of which benefit LGBTQ organizations. Here's a list of Denver restaurants and bars where you can find rainbow-adorned cocktails, snacks and beers, or deals that specifically celebrate LGBTQ Pride on Saturday and Sunday.

EXPAND Quality Italian's rainbow margarita. Quality Italian

Quality Italian

241 Columbine Street

On Saturday and Sunday, Quality Italian is mixing up rainbow margaritas featuring an ice cube layered with strawberry purée, habanero juice, pineapple juice, cucumber juice and blue pea-flower extract — capturing the colors of the LGBTQ flag. The margarita itself is Coin-style and infused with a little Calabrian chile honey. Proceeds from the drink benefit GLBT Colorado, the largest community center in the region that offers services and support to engage, empower, enrich and advance the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community of Colorado.

EXPAND The ART Hotel will serve rainbow Jell-O shots this weekend. The ART, a Hotel

The ART, a Hotel

1201 Broadway

The ART, just a few blocks from PrideFest, is running two drink specials this weekend. The Pride of Denver includes lemon vodka, grapefruit, peach purée and lemon, served in a sugar-rimmed glass. More festive are the rainbow glitter Jell-O shots, made with edible glitter and vodka. Additionally, a DJ will take over FIRE in the ART from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Factotum's Super Pride IPA. Factotum Brewhouse

Factotum Super Pride IPA Release

Factotum Brewhouse

3845 Lipan Street

On Saturday, Factotum will release a new IPA brewed with Super-Pride hops, and $1 of the sales from each pint goes to One Colorado, the state’s leading advocacy organization dedicated to advancing equality for LGBTQ Coloradans and their families. At the noon release, the first 100 pints will come with a rainbow lollipop garnish.

Denver Beer Co. will celebrate Pride with a charitable spin class that includes a free beer. Denver Beer Co

Denver Pride Ride

Denver Beer Co.

1695 Platte Street

Denver Beer Co. is teaming up with its neighbor, DEFINEDenver, for a pair of Saturday morning spin classes, the proceeds of which benefit the GLBT Community Center of Colorado. Classes happen at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the Denver Beer Co. patio, and the suggested donation for the ride is $20. Riders will get a pint of the brewery's special Pride Beer after the class. Reserve your space via the event's Facebook page.

Proceeds from sales of the Montucky Cold Snacks Pride can will go to local LGBTQ charities. Montucky Cold Snacks

Montucky Cold Snacks

Various locations

Montucky Cold Snacks, Montana's hippest canned lager, is back with its commemorative Pride cans, and 8 percent of sales will go to local LGBTQ charities. Buy your beer at Molly's Spirits, and an additional $1 from each six-pack will be donated to One Colorado.

Cheba Hut is hosting a Pride bash featuring Montucky Cold Snacks. Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut Pride Party

1531 Champa Street

Here's another way to contribute to the Montucky Cold Snacks cause: Cheba Hut's Champa Street party will feature $3.50 tall boys of the beer, plus an inflatable unicorn courtesy of the brand. In addition, check out the rainbow Jell-O shots, bubble machines and rainbow cocktail specials — then stick around for raffles for Cheba Hut gift cards, Montucky swag and other prizes. The festivities run on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Stella's on 16th

Stella's on 16th

1550 Wewatta Street

Grab a seat on Stella's sprawling patio on either Saturday or Sunday to take part in one of the restaurant's pair of Pride-themed brunch fests. Just $35 nets you all you can eat and all you can drink from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. either day.

EXPAND Sprezzatura serves thematic holiday desserts, like this cherry hand pie for Pride. Laura Shunk

Sprezzatura Pizza

5587 South Hill Street, Littleton

Sprezzatura pastry chef and co-owner Kelsey Baker makes thematic pastries for most holidays, and for Pride, she's whipped up some cherry and rosemary hand pies, encased in rainbow-swirled dough. The pies come garnished with herb sugar, and possibly nasturtium, says co-owner David Rosenfeld, if they manage to harvest some. Have one for dessert after you consume a pizza, plucked from Sprezzatura's 1100-degree wood-fired oven.

