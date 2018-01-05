Little Gingko Is Now Open in Capitol Hill

Gypsy House Cafe occupied the southwest corner of East 13th Avenue and Marion Street for more than a decade before closing two years ago. The building sat vacant for a time before signs of construction began and the vibrant mural on the east side of the building was stuccoed over. The new tenant turned out to be Little Gingko Asian Cafe, which opened over Christmas weekend after more than a year of interior renovations and exterior upgrades.
Little Gingko's menu reads like a fairly standard roster of neighborhood American-Chinese classics (think sesame chicken, kung pao beef, crab-cheese wontons and chicken lettuce wraps), but a few items stand out as harder-to-find specialties, including water fish (a spicy dish of poached snapper swimming in red chile oil), West Lake beef soup and a few other Sichuan specialties.
The "Asian Cafe" part of the restaurant's name comes from a few non-Chinese dishes: ramen, Korean noodles, udon bowls and pad Thai.
Little Gingko is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Call the restaurant at 303-993-2327 for more information.
