 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Little Gingko is finally open on East 13th Avenue.EXPAND
Little Gingko is finally open on East 13th Avenue.
Mark Antonation

Little Gingko Is Now Open in Capitol Hill

Westword Staff | January 5, 2018 | 3:30pm
AA

Gypsy House Cafe occupied the southwest corner of East 13th Avenue and Marion Street for more than a decade before closing two years ago. The building sat vacant for a time before signs of construction began and the vibrant mural on the east side of the building was stuccoed over. The new tenant turned out to be Little Gingko Asian Cafe, which opened over Christmas weekend after more than a year of interior renovations and exterior upgrades.

Little Gingko's menu reads like a fairly standard roster of neighborhood American-Chinese classics (think sesame chicken, kung pao beef, crab-cheese wontons and chicken lettuce wraps), but a few items stand out as harder-to-find specialties, including water fish (a spicy dish of poached snapper swimming in red chile oil), West Lake beef soup and a few other Sichuan specialties.

Related Stories

The space has been transformed from the slightly cluttered and crazy Gypsy House to something a little more modern and sleek.EXPAND
The space has been transformed from the slightly cluttered and crazy Gypsy House to something a little more modern and sleek.
Mark Antonation

The "Asian Cafe" part of the restaurant's name comes from a few non-Chinese dishes: ramen, Korean noodles, udon bowls and pad Thai.

Little Gingko is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Call the restaurant at 303-993-2327 for more information.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >