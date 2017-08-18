A Confection Too Hot to Handle — and Other Treats at the Chocolate Therapist

Can a chocolate be too spicy to eat? I ventured to the Chocolate Therapist 2560 Main Street in Littleton seeking an answer; I left with a burning tongue and an education in chocolate-and-wine pairings.

Earlier this month, while sampling the sumptuous chocolate-port pairing at the Governor's Cup Competition, I learned that the Chocolate Therapist had produced a chile-infused chocolate patty too spicy to sell. Not possible, I thought. I’d sampled this confection – inspired by the Aztec tradition of mixing chile with chocolate – before and thought it had just the right amount of burn.

Julie Pech, owner of the Chocolate Therapist, brought me out a sample of the too-hot-to-sell chocolate and poured me a glass of milk when I started sweating. It was certainly a little too incendiary for the average customer, but I kept eating. The culprit, according to Pech, was an extra-spicy bottle of chile oil. After two batches that came out well beyond a reasonable level of heat, she changed the product from a large chile-chocolate patty to a tin of five smaller bites with less of the hot stuff added. The box label features flames and words of warning: Coco en Fuego.