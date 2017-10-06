Chef Troy Guard Lets His Customers Design the Next Big Taco

If you're a chef known for creative interpretations of Asian and Mexican classics and fusing Hawaiian, Japanese, American and Mexican cuisine into a new style of dining across several successful restaurants, where do you turn to for inspiration for a new dish? To the customers, of course! That's exactly what chef/restaurateur Troy Guard has done at Los Chingones, his mini-chain of lively cantinas with locations in RiNo (2461 Larimer Street), Stapleton (10155 East Stapleton Drive) and the Denver Tech Center (4945 South Newport Street).

For two weeks in September, Los Chingones challenged customers to come up with a new taco recipe that could potentially land on the menu. Then on October 4 (which happened to be National Taco Day), three finalists' tacos were served and customers were allowed to vote on their favorites. The winner will be served as the October "WildCard" taco for the remainder of this month at all three restaurants.

"Taking guest submissions is a fun way to change things up and interact with our amazing Chingones community," says Guard. "With tacos, the sky's the limit, so I really enjoy seeing what people come up with...and the guests love it!"